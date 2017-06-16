Elderly woman dealing with tree in yard after strong Midland storms

We've seen a lot of damage this week's storms did to Odessa but they didn't discriminate against Midland.

A tree fell on Debbie Kaye's apartment and she hasn't been able to remove it because workers are so backed up and it might be here a couple of days more because workers are so backed up.

"I was sitting there and boom! The building shook, it sounded like a bomb they heard it way across the street. I opened the door and the tree was right there and I couldn't get out," said Kaye.

Thankfully no one was hurt. The maintenance department has helped move the branches for a clear walk way. Kaye has lived in Midland for about 50 years, she said the storms this week are the worst she's seen.

"The wind was blowing, it was absolutely pushing the windows in, you could see them blowing in with the wind and then the tree went down," said Kaye. "You could not see as far as the parking lot for the rain and then it was gone and the sun came out and we all sat out here and looked at the tree."

The tree was so heavy it smashed part of the roof and left debris. Kaye said it's all part of the unpredictable West Texas weather and wouldn't be surprised if it happens again.

"Honey you can't worry about Mother Nature," said Kaye. "I mean, if it's your time, it's your time. If it had been my time that tree would've come through that roof. You can't spend your life worrying about what Mother Nature's going to do. It happened, deal with it and go on."

We did stop by the office of Hillcrest Manor complex. Management said the tree will be removed as soon as Friday evening.

