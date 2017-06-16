Insurance adjusters set up inspection station at Ratliff Stadium - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Insurance adjusters set up inspection station at Ratliff Stadium

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The City of Odessa has announced that insurance adjustors have set up an inspection station at Ratliff Stadium.

The inspection station is for those customers who need to have their vehicle inspected following this week's hail storm in the Permian Basin.

The City of Odessa is advising residents to ensure that your insurance company is at the site by contacting your insurance company first prior to going to the inspection station.

We're told the adjustors are set up on the east side parking lot with access off of Grandview Ave. The adjustors will be on site seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Ratliff Stadium is located at 1862 East Yukon Road in Odessa.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Scalise has more surgery as authorities track shooter's path

    Scalise has more surgery as authorities track shooter's path

    Thursday, June 15 2017 4:12 AM EDT2017-06-15 08:12:32 GMT
    Friday, June 16 2017 6:36 PM EDT2017-06-16 22:36:13 GMT

    Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.

    Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.

  • Educate Midland introduces a new plan for childhood learning

    Educate Midland introduces a new plan for childhood learning

    (Source: Educate Midland)(Source: Educate Midland)

    Schools out for the summer, but some Midland community members have their eyes on next year and beyond. Educate Midland announced a new plan aimed at improving childhood learning. 

    Schools out for the summer, but some Midland community members have their eyes on next year and beyond. Educate Midland announced a new plan aimed at improving childhood learning. 

  • UTPB Stem Acadamy hosts kids day

    UTPB Stem Acadamy hosts kids day

    (Source: KWES).(Source: KWES).

    Some Midland kids got the chance to explore a science lab, on the back of a mobile science trailer on Friday.  Texas Alliance for Minority in Engineering, or TAME, came through town on an 18-wheeler. 

    Some Midland kids got the chance to explore a science lab, on the back of a mobile science trailer on Friday.  Texas Alliance for Minority in Engineering, or TAME, came through town on an 18-wheeler. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly