Insurance adjusters set up inspection station at Ratliff Stadium

The City of Odessa has announced that insurance adjustors have set up an inspection station at Ratliff Stadium.

The inspection station is for those customers who need to have their vehicle inspected following this week's hail storm in the Permian Basin.

The City of Odessa is advising residents to ensure that your insurance company is at the site by contacting your insurance company first prior to going to the inspection station.

We're told the adjustors are set up on the east side parking lot with access off of Grandview Ave. The adjustors will be on site seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.



Ratliff Stadium is located at 1862 East Yukon Road in Odessa.

