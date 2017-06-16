Over 2,200 customers without power in Odessa

ONCOR crews are working to restore power to customers in the City of Odessa.

According to ONCOR, 2,287 customers are currently without power.

Latest estimated power restoration time is 5 p.m.

For the latest on outages, visit the ONCOR Stormcenter website at http://stormcenter.oncor.com/external/default.html

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.