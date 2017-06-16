Over 2,200 customers without power in Odessa

Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.
Schools out for the summer, but some Midland community members have their eyes on next year and beyond. Educate Midland announced a new plan aimed at improving childhood learning.
Schools out for the summer, but some Midland community members have their eyes on next year and beyond. Educate Midland announced a new plan aimed at improving childhood learning.
Some Midland kids got the chance to explore a science lab, on the back of a mobile science trailer on Friday. Texas Alliance for Minority in Engineering, or TAME, came through town on an 18-wheeler.
Some Midland kids got the chance to explore a science lab, on the back of a mobile science trailer on Friday. Texas Alliance for Minority in Engineering, or TAME, came through town on an 18-wheeler.
A three-car crash occurred at Loop 250 on Friday evening. A black BMW, black Chevy Silverado, and gray Chevy Silverado were traveling in the outside lane on the main lane of the Loop.
A three-car crash occurred at Loop 250 on Friday evening. A black BMW, black Chevy Silverado, and gray Chevy Silverado were traveling in the outside lane on the main lane of the Loop.
The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.
The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.