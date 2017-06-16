Over 2,200 customers without power in Odessa - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Over 2,200 customers without power in Odessa

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

ONCOR crews are working to restore power to customers in the City of Odessa.

According to ONCOR, 2,287 customers are currently without power.

Latest estimated power restoration time is 5 p.m.

For the latest on outages, visit the ONCOR Stormcenter website at http://stormcenter.oncor.com/external/default.html

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Scalise has more surgery as authorities track shooter's path

    Scalise has more surgery as authorities track shooter's path

    Thursday, June 15 2017 4:12 AM EDT2017-06-15 08:12:32 GMT
    Friday, June 16 2017 6:36 PM EDT2017-06-16 22:36:13 GMT

    Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.

    Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.

  • Educate Midland introduces a new plan for childhood learning

    Educate Midland introduces a new plan for childhood learning

    (Source: Educate Midland)(Source: Educate Midland)

    Schools out for the summer, but some Midland community members have their eyes on next year and beyond. Educate Midland announced a new plan aimed at improving childhood learning. 

    Schools out for the summer, but some Midland community members have their eyes on next year and beyond. Educate Midland announced a new plan aimed at improving childhood learning. 

  • UTPB Stem Acadamy hosts kids day

    UTPB Stem Acadamy hosts kids day

    (Source: KWES).(Source: KWES).

    Some Midland kids got the chance to explore a science lab, on the back of a mobile science trailer on Friday.  Texas Alliance for Minority in Engineering, or TAME, came through town on an 18-wheeler. 

    Some Midland kids got the chance to explore a science lab, on the back of a mobile science trailer on Friday.  Texas Alliance for Minority in Engineering, or TAME, came through town on an 18-wheeler. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly