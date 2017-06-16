OC bull rider currently in surgery after serious injury

Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.
The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.
An Odessa College bull rider suffered injuries on Thursday night at the College National Finals Rodeo in Wyoming. Bradie Gray, a junior from Australia, experienced injuries after a bull threw him and stepped on his chest during competition.
The Museum of the Big Bend is providing a special opportunity for photography enthusiasts. The Alpine Photo Weekend will take place beginning on Friday, June 16 at 8:00 p.m. and will run until Sunday, June 18.
A heat weather advisory is in effect for Friday. Temperatures are expected to rise above 100 degrees and up to 115 degrees in some areas.
