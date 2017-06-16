OC bull rider currently in surgery after serious injury

An Odessa College bull rider suffered injuries on Thursday night at the College National Finals Rodeo in Wyoming.



Bradie Gray, a junior from Australia, experienced injuries after a bull threw him and stepped on his chest during competition.

This was Gray’s fifth serious injury of his college rodeo career. Gray rode just one practice bull in preparation for this event.



We spoke with Odessa College Rodeo Coach, C.J. Aragon, who has witnessed all 5 of Gray’s injuries. He tells us that Thursday’s was, “by far the worst but he is doing better.” As of almost 2 p.m. Gray was still in surgery.



Gray’s injuries include broken ribs, a bruised aorta, and collapsed lungs.

