OC bull rider currently in surgery after serious injury - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

OC bull rider currently in surgery after serious injury

By Darby Brown, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: http://www.wranglersports.com) (Source: http://www.wranglersports.com)
(KWES) -

An Odessa College bull rider suffered injuries on Thursday night at the College National Finals Rodeo in Wyoming. 

Bradie Gray, a junior from Australia, experienced injuries after a bull threw him and stepped on his chest during competition. 
This was Gray’s fifth serious injury of his college rodeo career. Gray rode just one practice bull in preparation for this event. 

We spoke with Odessa College Rodeo Coach, C.J. Aragon, who has witnessed all 5 of Gray’s injuries. He tells us that Thursday’s was, “by far the worst but he is doing better.” As of almost 2 p.m. Gray was still in surgery.

Gray’s injuries include broken ribs, a bruised aorta, and collapsed lungs.  
Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Scalise has more surgery as authorities track shooter's path

    Scalise has more surgery as authorities track shooter's path

    Thursday, June 15 2017 4:12 AM EDT2017-06-15 08:12:32 GMT
    Friday, June 16 2017 3:27 PM EDT2017-06-16 19:27:03 GMT

    Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.

    Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.

  • Uncertainty over Islamic State leader's fate after airstrike

    Uncertainty over Islamic State leader's fate after airstrike

    Friday, June 16 2017 3:42 AM EDT2017-06-16 07:42:49 GMT
    Friday, June 16 2017 3:24 PM EDT2017-06-16 19:24:39 GMT

    The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.

    The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.

  • OC bull rider currently in surgery after serious injury

    OC bull rider currently in surgery after serious injury

    (Source: http://www.wranglersports.com)(Source: http://www.wranglersports.com)

    An Odessa College bull rider suffered injuries on Thursday night at the College National Finals Rodeo in Wyoming. Bradie Gray, a junior from Australia, experienced injuries after a bull threw him and stepped on his chest during competition.

    An Odessa College bull rider suffered injuries on Thursday night at the College National Finals Rodeo in Wyoming. Bradie Gray, a junior from Australia, experienced injuries after a bull threw him and stepped on his chest during competition.

    •   
Powered by Frankly