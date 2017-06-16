Museum of the Big Bend hosting photography weekend

The Museum of the Big Bend is providing a special opportunity for photography enthusiasts. The Alpine Photo Weekend will take place beginning on Friday, June 16 at 8:00 p.m. and will run until Sunday, June 18.

The event will feature a new exhibit, Terry Cockerham: Big Bend and the Terlingua Project. The opening reception will take place on Friday. Saturday and Sunday will consist of photography demonstrations, discussions amongst experienced area photographers and photo hikes.

The weekend events are free to the public. Images captured in Alpine will be eligible for free entry in the 7th Annual #AlpineTXPhotoContest which features a top prize of $500.

The Museum of the Big Bend is located at 400 N Harrison St C-101, Alpine, TX 79832

For more information and a full schedule of the weekend, visit museumofthebigbend.com, call 432-887-8143 or email Maggie.rumbelow@sulross.edu

