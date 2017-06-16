Heat advisory in effect for Friday - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Heat advisory in effect for Friday

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
A heat weather advisory is in effect for Friday. 

Temperatures are expected to rise above 100 degrees and up to 115 degrees in some areas. 

Remember to stay hydrated and heat safe throughout the day and don't forget to keep your kids and pets indoors if possible. 

The list of counties and cities under the advisory are listed below: 

Andrews, TX, Borden, TX, Central Lea County, NM, Crane, TX, Crockett, TX, Davis/Apache Mountains Area, TX, Dawson, TX, Ector, TX, Eddy County, Plains, NM, Gaines, TX, Glasscock, TX, Howard, TX, Irion, TX, Loving, TX, Martin, TX, Midland, TX, Mitchell, TX, Northern Lea County, NM, Pecos, TX, Presidio Valley, TX, Reagan, TX, Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos, TX, Scurry, TX, Sterling, TX, Terrell, TX, Upton, TX, Ward, TX, Winkler, TX, Yoakum, TX

