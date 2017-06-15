Restaurant Report: Low performers in both Midland and Odessa

Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.
The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.
The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.
May 22 through May 26 was another busy week for health inspectors in Midland and Ector County. Each had one low performer for the week, while several Odessa restaurants had perfect scores.
May 22 through May 26 was another busy week for health inspectors in Midland and Ector County. Each had one low performer for the week, while several Odessa restaurants had perfect scores.
The library features a Trump nickname generator, and a siren will sound in the library every time Trump tweets.
The library features a Trump nickname generator, and a siren will sound in the library every time Trump tweets.
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.