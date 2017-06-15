Restaurant Report: Low performers in both Midland and Odessa

May 22 through May 26 was another busy week for health inspectors in Midland and Ector County. Each had one low performer for the week, while several Odessa restaurants had perfect scores.



Los Caporales Mexican Restaurant at 4000 N. Grandview Ave. was cited for the following:



- Employees hadn’t completed food handling certification

- Scoop lying in cooler sideways

- Garbage dumpsters open

- Dumpsters damaged

- No paper towels at hand wash sink

- Combined ingredients weren’t date-marked properly

- Energy bar open in prep area

- Two light fixtures didn’t have coverings

- Cold hold needs to be replaced



This resulted in 15 points being deducted by the health inspector. However, they went back two days later and everything had been corrected.



Abuelo’s at 2908 N. Loop 250 W was cited for the following:



- Tostada bins not labeled

- Uncovered fish filets in cooler

- Boxes of lemons on floor of cooler

- Flour bins not labeled

- Boxes of fries on floor in freezer

- Uncovered containers of red peppers

- Uncovered tray of cheese balls

- No thermometer in walk-in freezer

- Dirty dishes on clean rack for service



This resulted in 18 points being deducted by the health inspector.



As we mentioned, several Odessa restaurants did receive perfect scores. Here’s a look at those top performers:



- Big Daddy Zanes (6840 W. University Blvd.)

- McDonald’s (4115 Andrews Hwy.)

- Super Pollo #3 (802 W. 8th St.)

- 7-Eleven #101 (1000 N. Grant Ave.)

- Los Alamos Mexican Restaurant (1307 N. Grant Ave.)

- Yummi Sushi (2501 W. University Blvd.)

- HEB #711 (2501 W. University Blvd.)

- Peace of Pizza (1422 French Ave.)

- Fox Den Tavern (5710 N. County Rd.)

- Subway (980 E. 87th St. B)

- Jersey Mike’s Subs (7270 E. Hwy. 191)

- Sonic #3815 W. County Rd.)



Midland had no top performers for this particular week.



Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.