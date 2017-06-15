Power outage reported in Odessa - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Power outage reported in Odessa

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Over 400 customers are currently without power in Odessa. 

ONCOR is reporting that 445 customers are currently without power. 

For the latest on power restoration times and other outages, visit the ONCOR Stormcenter website at http://stormcenter.oncor.com/external/default.html.

