Missing elderly man found safe in Odessa

UPDATE: Don Brown has been located in the area of University Blvd. and Pagewood Ave.

The Odessa Police Department is asking for help locating a missing elderly man.

Don Brown, 82, was last seen today around 5:30 p.m. Brown is 5’5” and about 185 pounds. OPD said Brown has dementia and is driving a white 2013 Honda Accord with Texas License Plate CHN6590 and may be on his way to Ruidoso, New Mexico.

Anyone with information in reference to the whereabouts of Brown is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

