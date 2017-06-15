2-alarm fire reported in Midland, crews working to put out fire

Fire crews on scene working to put out the fire. (Source: KWES)

Firefighters working to put out the flames. (Source: KWES)

Close up view of the fire. (Source: NewsWest 9 Facebook fan)

Midland fire crews are working to put out a two-alarm fire in Midland.

The fire is located in the 3000 block of Racquet Club.

Sara Bustilloz with the City of Midland said 13 units responded to the fire around 6:30 p.m.

We're told that the home was under construction at the time and there was no one home.

Fire crews are working to put out hot spots but firefighters are worried about "collapse zones."

Authorities said the only thing standing at this time is the beams and frame of the home, everything else has burned to the ground.

No injuries have been reported.

