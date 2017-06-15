Odessa car dealership hit with millions of dollars worth of damage after Wednesday's hail storm

Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.
Midland fire crews are working to put out a two-alarm fire in Midland. The fire is located in the 3000 block of Racquet Club.
If you're looking to save up to a few thousand dollars on a new car, now might be the right time. That's if you don't mind a little bit of damage. Car lots in Odessa were hit hard with last night's hail and are spending their day assessing damage.
No matter how much anybody prepared, no one was ready for the damage that the hail from Wednesday nights storm would leave or how scared their families would be.
