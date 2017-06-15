Texas Department of Insurance urges caution when hiring for repairs

Be careful who you pick to make repairs for that storm damage. The Texas Department of Insurance says this is a great time for fraudsters to strike.



Many of them pretend to be roofers by getting a disposable phone, truck and even a fake company name. Officials say research the company and most importantly never give cash.



Captain David Englert of the Texas Department of Insurance said, “these people may have damage to their cars, their roofs, multiple properties and they’re looking for people to help so they'll accept the help that is offered but low and behold the person they just gave their $400 to probably won’t show up at their front door again.”

Officials say in 2015 there were 13,000 reports of fraud filed to their offices.

