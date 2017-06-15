First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day in the Permian Basin.



Storms have popped up in the Trans Pecos and should intensify as they move east into the Permian Basin this afternoon into the evening.



Storms are expected to be isolated so a few of us will be affected, but not all of us.



Some storms could be severe bringing large hail up to 1.5" in diameter and wind gusts up to 70 mph.



We may also experience heavy rain which could lead to areas of localized flooding.



The tornado threat is low.

