First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday

Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.
Some viewers reported hail the size of golf balls all the way up to baseball sized. It left many of us dealing with broken glass on our cars and homes. Now, a local repair shop is dealing with an influx in customers.
Some viewers reported hail the size of golf balls all the way up to baseball sized. It left many of us dealing with broken glass on our cars and homes. Now, a local repair shop is dealing with an influx in customers.
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.
Be careful who you pick to make repairs for that storm damage. The Texas Department of Insurance says this is a great time for fraudsters to strike.
Be careful who you pick to make repairs for that storm damage. The Texas Department of Insurance says this is a great time for fraudsters to strike.
The Odessa Police Department is seeking help with an aggravated assault investigation. The suspect stole two twelve packs of beer and fled the scene in a dark blue 200-2006 model suburban.
The Odessa Police Department is seeking help with an aggravated assault investigation. The suspect stole two twelve packs of beer and fled the scene in a dark blue 200-2006 model suburban.