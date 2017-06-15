Severe Thunderstorm watch issued for most of NewsWest 9 viewing - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Severe Thunderstorm watch issued for most of NewsWest 9 viewing area

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most of the NewsWest 9 viewing area. 

The watch includes the following counties: Andrews, Borden, Crane, Dawson, Ector, Glasscock, Howard, Martin, Midland, Mitchell, Nolan, Pecos, Reagan, Reeves, Scurry, Sterling, Upton, Ward and Winkler County until midnight. 

