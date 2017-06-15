OPD asking for help in assault investigation

The Odessa Police Department is seeking assistance in an aggravated assault investigation.



The suspect stole two 12-packs of beer and fled the scene in a dark blue 2000-2006 model suburban. He then ran over a 52-year-old female’s foot. The female received injuries. The robbery occurred on May 26, 2017, at approximately 11 p.m.



The man is described as a Hispanic male in his 20’s, approximately 180 pounds, wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.



OPD urges anyone who may be able to help identify the suspect to call Detective J. Caid at 432-335-4943 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #12-11981.

