Hobbs Police Department investigating after woman shot inside apartment

The Hobbs Police Department is investigating after a woman was found shot inside her apartment.



Police responded to a female gunshot victim at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. The female was later identified as Ashley Thompson. Police say the front door appeared to have been forced open. Upon entering the apartment, Thompson was suffering from a gunshot wound.



She was then transported to Lea Medical Regional Center and later airlifted to UMC Hospital in Lubbock, TX. Thompson is currently in stable condition.



Detectives learned that an unknown male was seen to be wearing all black and ran outside of apartment #508. Witnesses reported he entered a white 4-door hatchback vehicle.



Hobbs Police are urging anyone who has information on his whereabouts to call (575) 393-9265 or the Lea County Crime Stoppers (575)393-8005.

