City of Odessa seeking information on storm damage

The City of Odessa is asking your help to assess damage from the severe storms that have passed through Ector County this week.



To report the damages you can complete a survey online at Odessa-TX.gov/stormdamage



If you would prefer to report the damages through social media, use #ohail17 and include a description, date, and location of the damage occurred.

The information will be collected for statistical purposes only.

