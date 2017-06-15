City of Odessa seeking information on storm damage - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

City of Odessa seeking information on storm damage

By Darby Brown, Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The City of Odessa is asking your help to assess damage from the severe storms that have passed through Ector County this week. 

To report the damages you can complete a survey online at Odessa-TX.gov/stormdamage 

If you would prefer to report the damages through social media, use #ohail17 and include a description, date, and location of the damage occurred. 
The information will be collected for statistical purposes only. 

