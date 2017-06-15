Red Cross opening cooling shelter

Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.
The Texas Medical Board has temporarily suspended Moshin Syed's medical license after determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare.
The automaker is recalling roughly 300,000 of its 2011 and 2012 Dodge Grand Caravans.
The City of Odessa will be expanding it’s hours for tree limb disposal due to recent storms in the area.
