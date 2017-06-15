Red Cross opening cooling shelter - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Red Cross opening cooling shelter

By Darby Brown, Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

With almost 7,000 people without Power in Odessa the American Red Cross of the Permian Basin has announced they will be opening a cooling shelter at 5p.m.

The shelter will be held at the Ector County Coliseum located at

4201 Andrews Hwy, Odessa, TX 79762

