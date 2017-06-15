City of Odessa expanding tree limb disposal hours

The City of Odessa will be expanding it’s hours for tree limb disposal due to recent storms in the area.

You can take the waste to the Household Hazardous Waste Facility on 814 West 42nd Street.

Free disposal will be available Thursday and Friday between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. and on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The city would like to remind everyone that placing large tree limbs in alleyway containers is illegal.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.