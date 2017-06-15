Severe winds cause false alarms in Ector County

Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.
The City of Odessa will be expanding it’s hours for tree limb disposal due to recent storms in the area.
The shooting of a top House Republican drew concern and outrage from across the political spectrum Wednesday but also sparked debate about gun violence in the United States.
The Ector County Sheriff’s office says the storms and high wind kept deputies busy with 26 alarm calls received in about a 6-hour span.
