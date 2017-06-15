Severe winds cause false alarms in Ector County

The Ector County Sheriff’s office says the storms and high wind kept deputies busy with 26 alarm calls received in about a 6-hour span.

They are advising people to be as prepared for a wind storm as possible by following these tips:

Close and secure all windows and doors

Bring in or secure any loose items that can become airborne and cause damage

Remove dead trees or overhanging branches near your home

They are urging for people to check for property damage after the wind has died down but to use caution. If you find any downed power lines, the Ector County Sheriff’s office says you should leave them untouched and report them to the police and your local electrical company.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.