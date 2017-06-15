Car sales coming following massive hail storms - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Car sales coming following massive hail storms

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
(Source: West Texas Nissan/Facebook) (Source: West Texas Nissan/Facebook)
Car dealerships are rolling out car sales following hail storms in the Permian Basin. 

West Texas Nissan says they will be replacing the windows before selling the cars that have dents from hail. 

The discounts may be worth it, so don't miss the opportunity to check these out! 

