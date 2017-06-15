Severe weather leads to severe car issues

The recent severe weather did a lot of damage, especially to cars.

"Freak storm. Shattered my back window. Now I'm just trying to cover it as best as I can,” said Emilio Sanchez.

He's not the only one.

"This is a new car too so we're calling the insurance right now just to see what they can do," said Claudia Carrillo.



The recent storm knocked out power and left the unlucky ones with more headaches.



"Storms come up like nothing. What can you do," said Sanchez?



In Claudia's case her family just came back from out of town.



"It's a little frustrating because we would've stayed one more day over there like we wanted to. We decided not to and we came and this happened," said Carrillo.



Chalk one up to mother nature.

