Over 12,000 people are still in the dark, without power across the Permian Basin

Attorney General Jeff Sessions denied 'false and scurrilous allegations' about his contacts with Russian official in a dramatic appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.
Over 9,000 customers are currently without power across the Permian Basin area due to the severe weather moving across the area. According to ONCOR, 9,247 customers are currently without power.
