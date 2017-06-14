Over 12,000 people are still in the dark, without power across t - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Over 12,000 people are still in the dark, without power across the Permian Basin

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
By Roxana Rubio, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
WEST ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Over 12,000 customers are currently without power across the Permian Basin area due to the severe weather moving across the area.

According to ONCOR, 12,531 customers are currently without power. 

For the latest on power outages, visit the ONCOR Stormcenter website at http://stormcenter.oncor.com/external/default.html

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly