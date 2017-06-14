Severe Thunderstorm watch issued for several West Texas counties - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Severe Thunderstorm watch issued for several West Texas counties

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Severe thunderstorm watch area. (Source: KWES) Severe thunderstorm watch area. (Source: KWES)
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for several West Texas counties.

The watch is for the following counties: Andrews, Borden, Crane, Dawson, Ector, Gaines, Glasscock, Howard, Martin, Midland, Mitchell, Pecos, Reagan, Scurry, Upton, Ward and Winkler County.

The watch is in effect until 12 a.m. CDT Thursday morning.

