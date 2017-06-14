Copper wire thefts in Ector County

The Ector County Sheriff's office says a couple of thieves tried to make off with hundreds of thousands of dollars of copper wire, and one of them is still on the loose.

Robert Smith and Christopher Kendrix are accused of stealing about 200-thousand dollars’ worth of copper wire from a local well drilling company and causing about half a million dollars’ worth of damage in the process. Smith is already in custody, but Kendrix is still on the run.



If you have any information on where they can find him, call the Ector County Sheriff's Office at 335-3050.

