Market Street to begin online delivery next week

If you shop at Market Street, you can soon get your groceries delivered or pick it up curbside. It starts next week, on Friday, June 23, 2017.

You can place your order 24 hours a day, but delivery and pickup will be from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Your order will be selected and bagged by a personal shopper.

But there is a catch, you must have a rewards account to use this service. You can sign up on the Market Street website, then download the united market app to place your orders on the go. It's only available in Midland right now, but the service will come to Odessa soon.

