RAW INTERVIEW: U.S. Representative Mike Conaway talks about Alex - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

RAW INTERVIEW: U.S. Representative Mike Conaway talks about Alexandria shooting

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Congressman Mike Conaway (Source: Twitter) Congressman Mike Conaway (Source: Twitter)
(KWES) -

Congressman Mike Conaway (R-TX) spoke with us this afternoon to talk about the shooting in Alexandria, VA. 

Click the video above to listen to the interview.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly