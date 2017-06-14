Midland man sentenced for escape, assaulting prison guard

In Midland on Wednesday a man was sentenced to a total of 260 months in federal prison for assaulting a prison guard, escape and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Per court records, on February 28, 2016, Iry James Williams, 38, of Midland signed himself out on a social pass from a residential re-entry center. Williams failed to return to the center. The Midland Police Department says that Williams was the prime suspect in a convenience store robbery that evening. Police found his wallet and a .380 pistol inside his vehicle outside the store.

Police arrested Williams on March 6, 2016. In July, he was convicted of felon in possession and pleaded guilty to escape. While incarcerated and awaiting sentencing on the escape and firearm charges, Williams assaulted an Ector County Corrections Center guard causing injury.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.