LIVE STREAM: NBC Special Report

Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions denied 'false and scurrilous allegations' about his contacts with Russian official in a dramatic appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Sessions vows to defend himself against 'false allegations'

San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.

An American college student who was released from a North Korean prison is finally home but in a coma and undergoing treatment at an Ohio hospital.