U.S. Representative Mike Conaway talks with media following Alexandria shooting

U.S. Representatives Mike Conaway and Henry Cuellar spoke about Wednesday's shooting at a congressional baseball practice in Virginia.



Conaway was there when it all went down and described the gunman.

"Just a guy, big fat guy, probably 5'8" - 5'10", had a t-shirt/shorts, had a long gun and a pistol. There was a semi-automatic rifle and it looked like a 9-mm pistol.

Cuellar also mentioned a conversation he had on Tuesday with his "good friend" Steve Scalise about the upcoming baseball game.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.