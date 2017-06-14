ERCOT approves transmission project in West Texas, will span 101 miles

Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions denied 'false and scurrilous allegations' about his contacts with Russian official in a dramatic appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.
