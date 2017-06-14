Interim Midland fire chief under investigation by Texas Rangers

Chip Balzer, the interim Midland Fire Chief is under investigation by the Texas Rangers.

The City of Midland says they were made aware of the allegations in late May but would not elaborate on what type of allegations.

Any decisions regarding his employment are pending the results of the investigation.

Balzer has been with the department since 1982 and was named interim Fire Chief after the former Chief Robert Isbell left last November.

