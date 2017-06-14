Odessa man sentenced to 8 years for trading, downloading child pornography

Gerardo Bustos was sentenced in federal court this morning for possession of child pornography. Bustos will spend 8 years behind bars, after will be on supervised release for 10 years, pay $5,000 in restitution and pay $5,000 to the Victims of Trafficking Act.

Court documents say during a search of Bustos’s home in December 2016 in Odessa, 20 images and 100 videos of child pornography were found on Bustos’s phone and Bustos admitted he used the social media app KIK to download and trade child pornography.

Many of the files were toddlers and prepubescent children.

