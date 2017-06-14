Odessa Police looking for burglary suspect

Odessa Police are searching for an unknown man who burglarized a shed and stole several thousand dollars worth of property. On Tuesday, May 30, 2017 Odessa Police responded to the 2200 block of East 11th Street in reference to a theft.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’10” and 25 years old. He is said to be wearing gloves. He is seen on surveillance video shown below, walking with is head down before disabling the surveillance camera.

Odessa Police are asking anyone who recognizes the stolen property or who has any information in regards to the investigation to please contact Detective S. Chavez at 432-335-3347 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.