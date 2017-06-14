First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday

Today is a First Alert Weather Day.



Storms are expected to pop up around 3 p.m. this afternoon around Pecos/Jeff Davis County and move east throughout the evening.



Storms are expected to be isolated so a few of us will be affected, but not all of us.



Some storms could be severe bringing hail up to 2”+ in diameter and wind gusts up to 70 mph.



We may also experience heavy rain which could lead to areas of localized flooding.



The tornado threat is low.



Make sure you say with the First Alert Weather Team for all the latest.

Make sure you say with the First Alert Weather Team for all the latest.



