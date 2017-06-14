First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday

Attorney General Jeff Sessions denied 'false and scurrilous allegations' about his contacts with Russian official in a dramatic appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions denied 'false and scurrilous allegations' about his contacts with Russian official in a dramatic appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.
Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Storms are expected to pop up around 3 p.m. this afternoon around Pecos/Jeff Davis County and move east throughout the evening.
Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Storms are expected to pop up around 3 p.m. this afternoon around Pecos/Jeff Davis County and move east throughout the evening.