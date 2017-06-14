What we know so far: VA shooting

Alexandria police received the call of an active shooter at 7:09 a.m and Capitol police were on the scene when the shooting began.

Congressman Williams was not shot, however a member of his staff was shot.

Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip at a practice for the Congressional Baseball Game.

He was then transported to MedStar Washington Hospital Center where he is now undergoing surgery and is in stable condition.

"Prior to ending surgery, the Whip was in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone. He is grateful for the brave actions of U.S. Capitol Police, first responders, and colleagues," Office of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise said.

The office will release additional information regarding Whip's condition.

Both local police and Capitol police were able to wound the gunman and arrest him after a gun battle.

The Republican baseball team holds practice every morning at 6:30 a.m. at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park.

Congressman Williams has been the coach of the team since he joined Congress back in 2013.

