Congressman Mike Conaway present during baseball practice shooting in VA

Attorney General Jeff Sessions denied 'false and scurrilous allegations' about his contacts with Russian official in a dramatic appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.
Congressman Mike Conaway was present at Wednesday morning's shooting near Washington D.C.
