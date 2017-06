Midland RockHounds Heath Fillmyer tossed six shutout innings during game one.

Game 1 Final Score

RockHounds: 6

Frisco RoughRiders: 2

Stats:

JP Sportman: (3-3) (1 RBI)

Heath Fillmyer: (WP) (6.0 IP) (0 ER) (3 H) (9 SO)

Game 2 Final Score

RockHounds: 3

Frisco RoughRiders: 5

Stats

Tyler Marincov (2-3)

Copyright 2017. KWES. All rights reserved.