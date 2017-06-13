3 vehicles involved in accident in northwest Odessa, 8 injured

Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.
With the best interests of student-athletes at heart, both Head Coach Tommy Ramos and Midland College explain their ideas on the Title IX lawsuit.
Eight people are recovering from injuries following a three vehicle crash in Odessa on Tuesday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 385 and 87th St.
A Keller Central High School student died during a backpacking trip in West Texas. According to the Star-Telegram, temperatures hovered around 100 degrees when John Reid Comita collapsed while hiking at the Buffalo Trail Scout Ranch in the Fort Davis mountains.
Phones are ringing off the hook for roofing companies after Monday night's storm. With more severe weather possibly on the way, we wanted to show you a few warning sings that could mean your roof is damaged.
