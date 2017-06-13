3 vehicles involved in accident in northwest Odessa, 8 injured

Photo of the scene. (Source: KWES)

Closer view of the crash. (Source: KWES)

Eight people are recovering from injuries following a three vehicle crash in Odessa on Tuesday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 385 and 87th St.

DPS troopers tell us a white Ford truck failed to yield and was struck by two cars that were traveling north on Highway 385.

We're told a total of 8 people, including a four-year-old, were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Troopers said all the injuries are non-life-threatening.

