Keller Central High School student dies on backpacking trip in West Texas

A Keller Central High School student died during a backpacking trip in West Texas.

According to the Star-Telegram, temperatures hovered around 100 degrees when John Reid Comita collapsed while hiking at the Buffalo Trail Scout Ranch in the Fort Davis mountains.

The Star-Telegram reported that Comita's father, John Comita, Jr., wrote on Facebook that paramedics and guides performed CPR on his son for over an hour.

A U.S. Border Patrol chopper was also called out to the scene.

A sheriff's official reported to the Star-Telegram that Comita may have died after suffering from heat stroke.

The official stated to the Star-Telegram that an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

