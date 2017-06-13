Keller Central High School student dies on backpacking trip in West Texas

Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday.
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public.
A Keller Central High School student died during a backpacking trip in West Texas. According to the Star-Telegram, temperatures hovered around 100 degrees when John Reid Comita collapsed while hiking at the Buffalo Trail Scout Ranch in the Fort Davis mountains.
