Foul pole damage by heavy winds at Security Bank Ballpark

Security Bank Ballpark, home of the Midland Rockhounds, was hit by the severe storms Monday evening.



Heavy winds bent their foul pole sign and it had to be taken down to prevent any accidents.



Monday night's game was cancelled and rescheduled for Tuesday afternoon as a doubleheader.

The Rockhounds staff says they communicate with their ground crew and take precautions before a game to make sure everyone stays safe.

