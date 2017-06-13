Former Midland High School baseball player drafted to Cleveland Indians

Our congratulations go out to former Midland High School baseball player Austen Wade.

Wade was selected by the Cleveland Indians in the 5th round of the MLB draft.

Wade was a junior at Texas Christian University.

According to Gofrogs.com, Wade was a 2016 Honorable Mention All-Big 12 Conference, 2016 NCAA Fort Worth All-Regional Team and 2016 First-team Academic All-Big 12 performer.

In 2016, Wade had a .286 batting average with 62 hits and 27 RBI's.

Congratulations, Austen!

