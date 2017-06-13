Grace McDonald indicted for prohibited sexual contact with brother accused of killing parents

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.
Our congratulations go out to former Midland High School baseball player Austen Wade. Wade was selected by the Cleveland Indians in the 5th round of the MLB draft.
A grand jury in Ector County has indicted Grace McDonald for improper sexual contact with her brother, James "Gabe" McDonald.
Odessa Fire-Rescue is on the scene of a fire in Odessa. Details are limited at this time but we're told the fire is located at 7118 W. University Ave.
The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday. Storms will start to pop up in West Texas around 3 p.m. close to the mountains and then move eastward throughout the afternoon and evening.
