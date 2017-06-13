Grace McDonald indicted for prohibited sexual contact with broth - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

BREAKING

Grace McDonald indicted for prohibited sexual contact with brother accused of killing parents

Grace McDonald (Source: Ector County Sheriff's Department) Grace McDonald (Source: Ector County Sheriff's Department)
James Gabriel "Gabe" McDonald (Source: KWES) James Gabriel "Gabe" McDonald (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

A grand jury in Ector County has indicted Grace McDonald for prohibited sexual contact with her adopted brother, James "Gabe" McDonald. 

Gabe is accused of killing his parents, James and Jana McDonald, in their sleep March 2016 and Grace is accused of being the mastermind behind the murder. 

Grace and Gabe are both facing two charges of capital murder and Grace faces an additional charge of criminal conspiracy in the March 2016 murder. 

Trial date is set for October 2. 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly