Four injured following following bus-car crash in Odessa

Several people have been transported to the hospital following a bus-car crash in Odessa.

We're told the accident happened at the intersection of 42nd St. and Preston Smith.

According to Odessa police, the driver of a Dodge Ram ran a red light, struck an EZ Rider bus before hitting a grey Honda Odyssey.

Authorities said four people were taken to Medical Center Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was cited for running the red light.

