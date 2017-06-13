Odessa man in critical condition following major crash - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa man in critical condition following major crash

By Darby Brown, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Raycom Media)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

An Odessa man is in critical condition from a major crash in North Odessa. The crash occurred around 8a.m. Tuesday morning at Andrews Highway and Yukon Road.

Odessa Police tells us that Thomas Overbey, 60, driving a 2012 Chevrolet Impala northbound on Andrews highway hit a traffic signal pole when trying to turn eastbound onto Yukon Road.

Overbey was transported to Medical Center Hospital with life threatening injuries. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt and was traveling at a high speed.

