Midland man killed, 3 injured in Presidio Co. crash

An Odessa man is in critical condition from a major crash in North Odessa. The crash occurred around 8a.m. Tuesday morning at Andrews Highway and Yukon Road. Odessa Police tells us that Thomas Overbey, 60, driving a 2012 Chevrolet Impala northbound on Andrews highway hit a traffic signal pole when trying to turn eastbound onto Yukon Road. Overbey was transported to Medical Center Hospital with life threatening injuries. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt and traveling at a hig...