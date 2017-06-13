Midland man killed, 3 injured in Presidio Co. crash - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland man killed, 3 injured in Presidio Co. crash

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
PRESIDIO COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

One person was killed in a Presidio County crash early Tuesday morning. 

The crash happened just 8 miles east of Marfa along U.S. 67. 

We're told Eric Keith Payne, 42, of Midland was traveling eastbound when it hit a Nissan XTerra head-on. 

Three others are in the hospital.

