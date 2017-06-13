Watch Live: Jeff Sessions Testifies About Russia at Senate Hearing

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.

NKorea frees US college student; family says he's in coma

An Odessa man is in critical condition from a major crash in North Odessa. The crash occurred around 8a.m. Tuesday morning at Andrews Highway and Yukon Road. Odessa Police tells us that Thomas Overbey, 60, driving a 2012 Chevrolet Impala northbound on Andrews highway hit a traffic signal pole when trying to turn eastbound onto Yukon Road. Overbey was transported to Medical Center Hospital with life threatening injuries. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt and traveling at a hig...

One person was killed in a Presidio County crash early Tuesday morning.

Two Ector County high schools made the Washington Post’s list of America’s Most Challenging High Schools. About 12% of schools in the nation qualified – a total of 2,369. Odessa High school ranked #1,555 and Permian High School came in at #1,929.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions (Source: AP Images)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee as lawmakers seek answers about his meetings with the Russian ambassador. Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.