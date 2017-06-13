Odessa High School, Permian High School added to Most Challengin - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa High School, Permian High School added to Most Challenging list

By Darby Brown, Digital Content Producer
ECISD logo. (Source: ectorcountyisd.org.) ECISD logo. (Source: ectorcountyisd.org.)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Two Ector County high schools made the Washington Post’s list of America’s Most Challenging High Schools for 2016. About 12 percent of schools in the nation qualified – a total of 2,369. Odessa High school ranked #1,555 and Permian High School came in at #1,929.  

Superintendent of Schools Tom Crowe said “the first thing this means is we are challenging our kids. And it is very intentional.”

Schools are honored based on the number of Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate and Advanced International Certificate of education tests taken by students divided by the number of seniors who graduated that year.

Scores of those tests are not considered, only the fact that schools are offering challenging courses and exams. ECISD is proud that their students are stepping up to these challenging opportunities.

“We’re trying to get our kids to realize they have more potential than they even realize,” explained Crowe. “Even if they don’t to college they’ve seen they can compete with the best in the country. Even if they didn’t score where they wanted to they accepted the challenge.”

A full list of America’s Most Challenging High Schools can be found here https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/local/high-school-challenge-2017/

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

