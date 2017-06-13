New leadership takes over at southern New Mexico nuclear waste d - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

New leadership takes over at southern New Mexico nuclear waste dump

WIPP (Source: wipp.energy.gov) WIPP (Source: wipp.energy.gov)

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) - The manager of the federal government's only underground nuclear waste dump in southern New Mexico has a new president and project manager.
    
Officials announced this week that Bruce Covert is replacing Phil Breidenbach as president of the Nuclear Waste Partnership, the contractor that oversees the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant.
    
Covert has more than three decades of experience in the management and operation of nuclear and high-hazard facilities for the U.S. Energy Department and the U.K.'s Nuclear Decommissioning Authority.
    
Breidenbach for the past two years has led recovery work at the New Mexico repository following a radiation release that forced its temporary closure and stalled the nation's multibillion-dollar cleanup program for Cold War-era waste.
    
Shipments from national laboratories and other sites around the country resumed in April.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • NewsMore>>

  • NKorea frees US college student; family says he's in coma

    NKorea frees US college student; family says he's in coma

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 9:39 AM EDT2017-06-13 13:39:09 GMT
    Tuesday, June 13 2017 2:40 PM EDT2017-06-13 18:40:19 GMT

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.

  • Odessa man in critical condition following major crash

    Odessa man in critical condition following major crash

    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    An Odessa man is in critical condition from a major crash in North Odessa. The crash occurred around 8a.m. Tuesday morning at Andrews Highway and Yukon Road. Odessa Police tells us that Thomas Overbey, 60, driving a 2012 Chevrolet Impala northbound on Andrews highway hit a traffic signal pole when trying to turn eastbound onto Yukon Road. Overbey was transported to Medical Center Hospital with life threatening injuries. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt and traveling at a hig...

    An Odessa man is in critical condition from a major crash in North Odessa. The crash occurred around 8a.m. Tuesday morning at Andrews Highway and Yukon Road. Odessa Police tells us that Thomas Overbey, 60, driving a 2012 Chevrolet Impala northbound on Andrews highway hit a traffic signal pole when trying to turn eastbound onto Yukon Road. Overbey was transported to Medical Center Hospital with life threatening injuries. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt and traveling at a hig...

  • Midland man killed, 3 injured in Presidio Co. crash

    Midland man killed, 3 injured in Presidio Co. crash

    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    One person was killed in a Presidio County crash early Tuesday morning. 

    One person was killed in a Presidio County crash early Tuesday morning. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly