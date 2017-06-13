5 injured in I-20 7-vehicle crash

Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee as lawmakers seek answers about his meetings with the Russian ambassador. Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee as lawmakers seek answers about his meetings with the Russian ambassador. Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.
An Odessa man is in critical condition from a major crash in North Odessa. The crash occurred around 8a.m. Tuesday morning at Andrews Highway and Yukon Road. Odessa Police tells us that Thomas Overbey, 60, driving a 2012 Chevrolet Impala northbound on Andrews highway hit a traffic signal pole when trying to turn eastbound onto Yukon Road. Overbey was transported to Medical Center Hospital with life threatening injuries. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt and traveling at a hig...
An Odessa man is in critical condition from a major crash in North Odessa. The crash occurred around 8a.m. Tuesday morning at Andrews Highway and Yukon Road. Odessa Police tells us that Thomas Overbey, 60, driving a 2012 Chevrolet Impala northbound on Andrews highway hit a traffic signal pole when trying to turn eastbound onto Yukon Road. Overbey was transported to Medical Center Hospital with life threatening injuries. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt and traveling at a hig...
One person was killed in a Presidio County crash early Tuesday morning.
One person was killed in a Presidio County crash early Tuesday morning.
Two Ector County high schools made the Washington Post’s list of America’s Most Challenging High Schools. About 12% of schools in the nation qualified – a total of 2,369. Odessa High school ranked #1,555 and Permian High School came in at #1,929.
Two Ector County high schools made the Washington Post’s list of America’s Most Challenging High Schools. About 12% of schools in the nation qualified – a total of 2,369. Odessa High school ranked #1,555 and Permian High School came in at #1,929.