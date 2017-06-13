5 injured in I-20 7-vehicle crash

Five people are in the hospital following a 7-vehicle crash.

Odessa Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the accident along I-20 on Monday at around 4:30 in the afternoon .

We're told Yusmany Santiesteban, 38 was driving an 18-wheeler in the 100 block of East I-20 at a high speed and failed to control the vehicle before causing the crash.

The victims are now at Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

